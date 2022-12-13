Israel successfully tests Iron Fist APS

The “Iron Fist” Active Protection System (APS) completes a series of successful interception tests, the next step in completing its development process for the Eitan Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) and the D9 bulldozer.

By Erin Viner

The Ministry of Defense (IMoD) Tank and APC Directorate, IDF Ground Forces and the Elbit Systems Land Division jointly announced the completion of a successful series of “Iron Fist” Active Protection System tests.

The defense system was deployed to “Eitan” APCs to intercept anti-tank threats in various challenging scenarios.

The Iron Fist system was developed by Elbit as an advanced active protection layer that provides 360-degree coverage against multi-range threats in open and urban environments, said a statement TV7 obtained from the IMoD Spokesperson’s Office, able to identify fire source location to APC teams in multi-threat combat arenas.

The system includes an electro-optic sensor suit, searching and tracking radar, and a reaction suit with launchers and interceptors capable of neutralizing threats at a safe distance from the APC, said the statement.

“The Tank and APC Directorate is currently completing its preparation for the delivery of the self-developed Eitan advanced 8×8 wheeled APC to the IDF,” said Directorate Head Brigadier General Oren Giber, stressing, “the Iron Fist system is an important part of this project. It is currently in advanced stages of development and deployment to the ‘Eitan’ APC and the bulldozer, undergoing rigorous trials to ensure its suitability for the battlefield.”

Gen. Giber asserted confidence that the Iron Fist “will substantially improve the protection of the Eitan APC and enhance the vehicle’s maneuverability in combat while protecting combat soldiers.”

Echoing that belief, IDF Ground Forces Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Aviram Sela said the system will “enhance protection measures for forces on the battlefield” by expanding operational capabilities of the Eitan wheeled APC and D9 bulldozers combat teams.

Elbit Systems Land General Manager Yehuda (Udi) Vered expressed pride in the provision to the IDF with the “advanced active protection technology, which he called, “a significant contribution to force structure buildup, to the safety of the crew and the continuity of the mission.”

The unique, lightweight system that can be installed on a variety of fighting vehicles such as armored personnel carriers, bulldozers and more,” he said.